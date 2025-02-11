Emmanuel Macron Rejects Trump's Plan Of Turning Gaza Into A Resort: 'The Right Answer Is Not A Real Estate Operation'

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected the proposal by President Donald Trump to convert Gaza into a real estate project. Macron emphasized the need for respect for Palestinians and their Arab neighbors.

What Happened: Macron, in a CNN interview, stressed that the Gaza issue requires a political solution rather than a real estate one. He criticized the idea of displacing 2 million Gazans, stating, “You cannot say to 2 million people, ‘okay, now guess what? You will move.'”

“The right answer is not a real estate operation, this is a political operation,” said the French president.

Trump’s proposal, which has sparked controversy, involves relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan, while the U.S. takes long-term ownership of the enclave. He envisions transforming Gaza into a “Middle Eastern Riviera.”

Macron has consistently disagreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. In October 2024, France suspended arms exports to the Israel Defense Forces, urging other nations to follow suit.

Macron’s comments come amid a wave of international criticism, including from the United Nations and Spain, against Trump’s plans. The proposal has also sparked plans for redevelopment of Gaza by far-right settler groups in Israel, which would be illegal under international law.

Why It Matters: Trump’s proposal to “take over the Gaza Strip,” level it, and rebuild the area after Palestinians are sent elsewhere has been widely rejected by world leaders. They argue that moving nearly 2 million Palestinians from Gaza is tantamount to ethnic cleansing.

Arab foreign ministers have also rejected Trump's suggestion to transfer Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Egypt and Jordan, calling it a destabilizing move that would threaten peace in the region.

Despite the global pushback, Trump, in a White House meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, reiterated his threat that the U.S. will take control of the Gaza Strip and move the Palestinians living there to either Jordan or Egypt or somewhere else, as reported.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock

