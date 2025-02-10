iOS 18.3.1 Released With Critical Security Fix: Apple Confirms USB Restricted Mode Vulnerability Was Actively Exploited

On Monday, Apple Inc. AAPL rolled out iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1 updates.

What Happened: The updates address a vulnerability that could disable USB Restricted Mode on locked devices, said Apple.

The flaw, which required physical access to the device, was reportedly exploited in sophisticated attacks targeting specific individuals.

Apple has acknowledged the issue and confirmed that it was actively used against certain targets. The company has improved state management to resolve the vulnerability.

Apple also released iPadOS 17.7.5 for devices unable to run iPadOS 18, ensuring broader protection.

Why It Matters: The release of iOS 18.3.1 comes at a crucial time as Apple prepares for the upcoming iOS 18.4 update, expected in April.

This future update is anticipated to bring enhancements such as a more intelligent Siri, expanded language support for Apple Intelligence, and improved app functionalities.

Apple reported $124.3 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter, surpassing analyst expectations of $124.13 billion.

