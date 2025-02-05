Rocket Lab Signs Deal With Japan's iQPS For 4 Satellite Launches: Details

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB is trading relatively flat on Wednesday.

The company has announced a significant new partnership with Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), a Japan-based Earth imaging company.

The deal, signed in July 2024, covers four dedicated missions with the first three launches scheduled for 2025 from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, and the fourth in 2026.

Each mission will carry a satellite that will be part of iQPS’ planned constellation of 36 synthetic aperture radar satellites.

These satellites, capable of capturing images through cloud cover and at night, will provide detailed Earth observations with resolution less than one meter.

Also Read: RFK Jr. And Big Pharma: Health Secretary Hopeful Answers Pointed Questions On Drugs, Insurance, Trump Exec Orders

This new contract follows the successful launch of iQPS’ second commercial SAR satellite, QPS-SAR-5, in December 2023.

Rocket Lab’s founder and CEO, Peter Beck, emphasized the importance of precise satellite deployment for successful constellations. He stated that Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is uniquely suited for these dedicated launches, ensuring tailored timelines and reliable services for iQPS’ needs.

“A constellation’s success relies on spacecraft being deployed to precise orbits on tailored timelines to maximize the data collection or service provision the customer needs for their end users,” Beck added.

According to Benzinga Pro, RKLB stock has gained over 596% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX.

Price Action: RKLB shares are trading lower by 1.08% to $28.37 at last check Wednesday.

Read Next: