Regeneron Pharma Q4 Earnings Crush Estimates, Initiates Dividend And Additional Stock Buyback Program

On Tuesday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $12.07, up 2% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $11.29.

The company reported sales of $3.79 billion, up 10%, beating the consensus of $3.75 billion.

“Regeneron’s financial and commercial strength allows for continued investment in our industry-leading R&D pipeline, while simultaneously returning capital to our shareholders through our newly initiated dividend program and increased share repurchase capacity,” said Leonard S. Schleifer, Board co-Chair, President and CEO of Regeneron.

“In 2025, we will continue to focus on our four blockbuster medicines as we progress our approximately 40 investigational candidates covering dozens of disease states with expansive market potential.”

Fourth quarter 2024 U.S. net sales for Eylea HD and Eylea increased 2% year-over-year to $1.49 billion, including $305 million from Eylea HD.

A lower net selling price impacted the net product sales of Eylea HD and Eylea in the fourth quarter and full year 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. LLibtayo’s global net sales increased by 50% to $367 million.

Sanofi collaboration revenue increased in the fourth quarter and full year 2024, compared to the same periods of 2023, due to an increase in the company’s share of profits from the commercialization of antibodies, which were $1.043 billion and $886 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $3.924 billion and $3.137 billion for full-year 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Dividend: Regeneron approved initiating a quarterly cash dividend program and declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on March 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 20, 2025.

The company intends to pay a cash dividend every quarter.

The company’s board of directors also authorized an additional $3.0 billion share repurchase program, bringing the current capacity to approximately $4.5 billion.

Price Action: REGN stock is up 5.23% at $701.72 at last check Tuesday.

