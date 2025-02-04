Pfizer Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Pfizer Inc. PFE will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 46 cents per share, up from 10 cents per share in the year-ago period. Pfizer projects quarterly revenue of $17.26 billion, compared to $14.25 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Monday, Pfizer revealed topline results from the progression-free survival (PFS) analysis of the Phase 3 BREAKWATER study of Braftovi (encorafenib) in combination with cetuximab (marketed as Erbitux) and mFOLFOX6 (fluorouracil, leucovorin and oxaliplatin) for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) harboring a BRAF V600E mutation.

Pfizer shares fell 1.2% to close at $26.20 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $29 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $35 to $33 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson reinstated a Neutral rating with a price target of $29 on Dec. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Barclays analyst Carter Gould maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $30 to $32 on July 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $30 on July 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying PFE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: