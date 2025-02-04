Mustang Mach-E Accelerates Ford's EV Sales In January Even As F-150 Lightning Slows Down

Ford Motor Co. F witnessed electric vehicle sales soar 21.2% in the U.S. in January despite a drop in sales of both its E-transit van and F-150 Lightning truck.

EV Sales Buoyed By Mustang Mach-E: Ford sold 5,666 electric vehicles in January as compared to the 4,674 sold in the corresponding period of last year, the company said on Monday.

The rise in sales was purely due to the surge in sales of the company’s Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. Ford sold 3,529 units of the SUV in January as compared to just 1,295 in January 2024.

The F-150 Lightning, meanwhile, witnessed a 15.5% dip in sales to 1,907 units while the E-Transit witnessed an 80% dip to 230 units.

In 2024, Mach-E sales exceeded 50,000 units, trumping the sales number of its gas-powered counterpart Mustang for the first time. Customer orders for the 2025 Mustang Mach-E opened in January end.

Internal Combustion Vehicles Weigh Down Overall Sales: Ford’s overall deliveries across propulsion types fell 6.3% to 142,944 units, following a 9.4% drop in internal combustion engine vehicle sales. The Ford Edge SUV witnessed a massive 91% drop in sales to just 633 units after its production ended in North America in April.

Hybrid vehicle sales jumped 19.2% year-over-year to 13,295 units.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Ford