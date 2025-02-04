Windows 11 Disaster? Microsoft Quietly Removes Workaround For Unsupported PCs, Potentially Leaving Millions Unable To Upgrade

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has quietly removed a workaround that allowed users to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs.

What Happened: The workaround, initially provided when Windows 11 version 21H2 was released, enabled users to bypass system requirements, including TPM 2.0 and specific CPU models.

However, the support document containing this information has been edited, removing the workaround after the release of Windows 11 24H2, as first spotted by Neowin.

Microsoft’s official stance discourages installing Windows 11 on devices that do not meet the minimum system requirements. Users are advised to verify their device compatibility using the PC Health Check app.

The company has previously warned about the potential loss of hardware and software support for unsupported upgrades.

While some users have upgraded to Windows 11, about 400 million users remain on Windows 10 due to hardware limitations, according to a Forbes report. Microsoft suggests purchasing new PCs, ideally with AI features, for those unable to meet the upgrade requirements.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It Matters: Last month, Microsoft posted quarterly GAAP earnings of $3.23 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company’s revenue for the quarter reached $69.6 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $68.78 billion.

As of January 2025, Windows 10 remains the leading desktop operating system globally, commanding a 60.37% market share, according to Statcounter Global Stats report tracking the distribution of Microsoft’s operating system versions across desktop computers.

Windows 11 continues to gain traction, capturing 36.6% of the market. Despite being officially unsupported, Windows 7 still accounts for 2.24% of users, while Windows 8.1 and Windows XP maintain marginal shares of 0.3% and 0.27%, respectively. Windows 8 lags with just 0.16% of the market.

