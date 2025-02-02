Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Steps Down, Dogecoin ETF Application And More: Top Crypto Updates This Week:

The week was a whirlwind of activity in the cryptocurrency world. From leadership changes to bold predictions, meme coins continued to make headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that shaped the crypto landscape over the weekend.

Shytoshi Kusama Steps Down as Shiba Inu Lead

Shytoshi Kusama, the enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem, announced his departure from the role on Sunday. Kusama, who has managed to keep his real identity a secret, stated that the project now requires more execution and communication than vision. He expressed satisfaction with his accomplishments, noting that Shiba Inu remains among the top 20 tokens and has recorded 800 million flawless transactions on Shibarium. Read the full article here.

Analyst Predicts 200% Surge for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Competitor

A prominent crypto analyst, known as Inmortal, has forecasted a significant rally for Floki FLOKI/USD, a competitor of Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu. According to Inmortal, Floki’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) pattern mirrors one that previously resulted in a 200% price surge. Read the full article here.

Cathie Wood Passes On Trump Meme Coin

The meme coin Official Trump TRUMP/USD, associated with President Donald Trump, has been making waves in the crypto sector since its launch ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration day. A recent poll reveals that investors are divided on whether they would consider buying the meme coin. Read the full article here.

Dogecoin Sentiment Improves After ETF Application

Dogecoin has piqued the interest of traders following the first application for a Dogecoin spot exchange-traded fund. Technical analyst Kevin believes that Dogecoin is set for an "explosive" move upward once Bitcoin regains momentum. Read the full article here.

Mark Cuban Proposes National Debt Meme Coin

Billionaire Mark Cuban, known for his mixed views on meme coins, recently proposed the launch of a meme coin to help pay off the United States debt. This comes after witnessing the success of the Trump coin. A reader poll reveals whether people would consider buying such a coin. Read the full article here.

