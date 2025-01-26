Mark Cuban Proposes National Debt Meme Coin, 70% Take Clear Side

Billionaire and NBA team owner Mark Cuban has a mixed history with meme coins. He’s been a supporter of Dogecoin DOGE/USD over the years but also called meme coins a "hustle" in a recent interview.

The entrepreneur recently shared an interesting proposal to launch a meme coin to help pay off the United States debt. A reader poll shows whether people would consider buying such a coin.

What Happened: After watching a meme coin associated with President Donald Trump soar, Cuban proposed a unique idea to launch a cryptocurrency similar to the Trump coin COIN/USD.

"If meme coins are the way, maybe I'll issue one. With a twist. Same terms as $TRUMP. 20% float. Same release schedule. One difference. All the revenue from the sale of the coins go to the U.S. Treasury. The wallet address will be published so everyone can track it. If you want to gamble, gamble. But at least use it to make a dent in the U.S. Debt. You in?" Cuban tweeted.

The proposal drew mixed reactions with one X user artchick (@digitalartchick) saying that meme coins from celebrities don't benefit holders over the long term. Cuban agreed with the notion.

"It's why Doge, Shiba Inu and only a few others have worked. It's about the community long term. I'm not saying buyers won't get rekt. I said it was gambling. It's a game of musical chairs. No promises. No pumps by me. Just complete transparency," Cuban replied.

While Cuban recognizes the lasting power of meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, a poll showed that there wasn't huge interest in the billionaire's idea yet.

"Mark Cuban has suggested launching a meme coin to help pay down the national debt. Would you buy it?" Benzinga asked.

The results were:

No: 70%

Yes: 30%

The poll found that the majority of readers weren't interested in buying the meme coin described by Cuban.

Why It's Important: While Cuban has supported meme coins like Dogecoin, he has been skeptical of the rise of this segment of the cryptocurrency sector in recent weeks.

"It's just hustle. There's no there there, and so it's like a game of musical chairs with money and some people will make money and some people won't," Cuban said in a recent interview.

Cuban's proposal to help put a dent in the U.S. debt comes after Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio warned the United States could "go broke" as its debt hits $36 trillion.

The United States interest payments were $892 billion in fiscal 2024 and are expected to continue to rise. The country accounts for 34.6% of all global debt.

Unlike typical meme coins launched for profit, Cuban’s proposal aims to improve America’s financial health. Time will tell if Cuban decides to launch this proposed meme coin or any other meme coins in the future.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from Jan. 22, 2025 through Jan. 23, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 106 adults.

