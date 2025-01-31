Nvidia RTX 5090 And 5080 Sell Out Instantly — Scalpers Jack Up Prices To $6,000 As Gamers Face 'Paper Launch' Frustration

On Thursday, Nvidia Corporation NVDA launched its RTX 5090 and 5080 graphics cards, only to see them sell out almost immediately.

What Happened: The highly anticipated Nvidia Series 5000 GPUs sold out rapidly, leaving many gamers frustrated, reported IGN. The GPUs were anticipated to have limited availability, a fact Nvidia had previously warned about.

Despite the warning, eager buyers lined up at U.S. distributor Micro Center, hoping to secure one of the coveted cards.

However, the limited stock led to scalpers listing the RTX 5090 on eBay for over $6,000, a significant markup from its $1,999 MSRP, the report noted.

See Also: Tim Cook Won’t Say How Apple Plans To Handle Trump’s Tariff Policies — But Here’s What’s At Stake For The iPhone Maker

Third-party manufacturers also increased prices, with the Asus ROG Astral model reaching $2,799.

As a result, gamers expressed their frustration online, with some calling it a “paper launch” due to the lack of available stock.

Why It Matters: The scarcity of these GPUs is partly due to a design flaw in Nvidia’s Blackwell-based processors. This flaw affected production yields, impacting the availability of the RTX 5090 and 5080.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Nvidia’s focus on data center chips, which share the same manufacturing process, further strained consumer GPU production, the report stated.

Nvidia is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 26. Last quarter, it posted a revenue of $35.1 billion, marking a 94% year-over-year surge and surpassing Wall Street's consensus estimate of $33.12 billion.

Price Action: Nvidia’s stock dipped 1.16% in pre-market trading to $123.20 on Friday after closing at $124.65 up 0.77% during regular hours on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock