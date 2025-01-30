Intel Q4 Earnings Preview: CEO Search, PC Demand, Spinoffs On Watch

Intel Corp. INTC is set to report its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday after the closing bell. Here's a look at what the Street will be looking for in the report.

What To Watch: Investors will be watching for updates on Intel's search for a permanent CEO following Pat Gelsinger's abrupt retirement on Dec. 1, 2024. David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus are acting as interim co-CEOs while the board conducts its search.

Eyes will also be on any updates to segment spin-offs, including Altera and Intel Capital, and other restructuring efforts.

Updates on PC sales and demand trends are in the spotlight, as Intel’s PC revenue is expected to drop more than 11% on low AI PC demand. Investors will also be interested in Intel's data center segment which has seen declining revenues for ten consecutive quarters.

Expert Ideas: Mizuho Securities recently suggested that Trump's proposed policies and potential tariffs could benefit American chipmakers like Intel.

However, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained Intel stock with a Sell rating and $20 price target on Thursday ahead of the earnings release.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share and revenue of $13.81 billion, a significant drop from EPS of 54 cents and revenue of $15.41 billion from the same period last year.

INTC Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Intel shares are up % at $ in Thursday's premarket trading.

Image: Shutterstock