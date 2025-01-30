Thermo Fisher Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margin Expands

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO shares are trading higher in Thursday’s premarket session.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $6.10, beating the street view of $5.94. Quarterly sales of $11.395 billion (+5% year over year) outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $11.277 billion.

“We drove meaningful share gain and enabled the success of our customers, by leveraging our proven growth strategy and PPI Business System, capping off another year of differentiated performance,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Organic revenue growth was 4% and Core organic revenue growth was 5%.

Thermo Fisher’s operating income in the quarter under review increased to $2.016 billion, higher than $1.854 billion in the year-ago period.

Operating margin expanded to 17.7% from 17% in the year-ago period.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $4.009 billion, and inventories worth $4.978 billion.

“We are in a great position to deliver excellent performance in 2025 as we continue to create value for all of our stakeholders and build an even brighter future for our company,” Casper added.

Thermo Fisher’s long-term obligations as of quarter-end are pegged at $29.061 billion.

Revenue for the full year was $42.88 billion in 2024 versus $42.86 billion in 2023. Organic revenue and Core organic revenue growth were flat.

Price Action: TMO shares are trading higher by 3.9% to $590.42 premarket at last check Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock