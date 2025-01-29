PlayStation Maker Sony's Power Shuffle: Hiroki Totoki To Take The Helm As CEO

Sony Group Corporation SONY and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) have revealed that Hiroki Totoki, the current President, COO, and CFO of Sony Group, will resign from his position as Chairman of SIE to become the President and CEO of Sony Group.

Kenichiro Yoshida, who is currently serving as Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Chairman, and CEO, will transition to the role of Director, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, and Chairman.

These changes were recommended by Yoshida to the Nominating Committee, and after careful review, they were unanimously approved during today's Board meeting.

Meanwhile, Lin Tao, who holds the role of Senior Vice President, Finance, Corporate Development, and Strategy at SIE, will assume the role of CFO at Sony Group . A successor for Tao at SIE will be announced at a later date.

“Based on Hiroki Totoki’s contributions to Sony, including his achievements since being appointed as President and COO in April 2023, I proposed to them that he succeed me as CEO this April,” said Kenichiro Yoshida.

“Totoki has been a key member of the management team ever since I became President and CEO in April 2018. He spearheaded growth strategies for the Sony Group, such as our investments in content IP and semiconductors, and is a leader capable of shaping our vision and strategy for future growth.”

This leadership transition is accompanied by other significant changes. Hideaki Nishino will take on the role of President and CEO of the entertainment division that makes PlayStation, starting April 1, 2025.

Hideaki Nishino has been with Sony since 2000, taking on various key positions. Most recently, he served as CEO of the Platform Business Group, SIE, where he oversaw the development of technology, products, and services, as well as managing commercial functions such as sales, marketing, and third-party publisher relationships.

Hermen Hulst, the current CEO of SIE’s Studio Business Group, will retain his position and continue overseeing the development and publishing of first-party content for SIE.

Nishino will continue to serve as CEO of the Platform Business Group, and as CEO of the Studio Business Group, Hulst will continue to lead the development, publishing, and business operations of SIE’s first party-content. He is also responsible for developing games across many devices including PlayStation consoles and PCs and bringing video game IP to new mediums through PlayStation Productions.

Price Action: SONY shares are trading higher by 1.74% at $22.19 in premarket at last check Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock.