Elon Musk Questions Stargate Funding, Sam Altman's Flip Flop On Trump, OpenAI's Operator: This Week In AI

As the weekend wraps up, we’ve seen a flurry of activity in the tech sector. From leadership changes at Apple Inc. AAPL to skyrocketing shares at Rigetti Computing RGTI, and the unveiling of a new AI agent by OpenAI, there’s plenty to catch up on. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Apple Reinforces Siri with Veteran Kim Vorrath

Apple has made a significant move to bolster its AI and Siri capabilities. The tech giant has tapped Kim Vorrath, a seasoned executive with a rich history at Apple, to take a senior leadership role in its AI and machine learning division. Vorrath, who was instrumental in the launch of Vision Pro software, will now collaborate closely with AI chief John Giannandrea. This move underscores Apple’s commitment to enhancing its AI development.

Rigetti Computing Shares Soar on Project Stargate Announcement

Rigetti Computing saw its shares surge by 42% following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new $500 billion AI investment initiative, Project Stargate. The project has secured $100 billion for immediate investment from backers including Oracle Corp., OpenAI, Nvidia, and SoftBank Capital, with an additional $400 billion expected over the next four years.

OpenAI Unveils ‘Operator’ AI Agent Amid Early Glitches

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, has released a “research preview” of a new AI agent named “Operator.” The agent, designed to autonomously perform web tasks, is initially available in the U.S. for subscribers of OpenAI's $200 per month ChatGPT Pro tier. Despite some early errors, the company is working on quick fixes. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Questions Project Stargate’s Funding

Shortly after the announcement of the ambitious $500 billion Project Stargate, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk cast doubt on the project’s funding. Musk claimed that lead investor SoftBank Group has "well under $10B secured," contradicting the project’s grand unveiling at a White House briefing.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman Expresses Support for Trump

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has publicly voiced his support for President Donald Trump, a surprising shift given his previous praise for LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman’s efforts to prevent Trump’s re-election. Altman confessed that his views on Trump have evolved and that he regrets not thinking more critically about the president in the past.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock