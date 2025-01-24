January 24, 2025 2:37 PM 3 min read

SLM's Loan Growth And Expense Control In Focus, Analysts Adjust Price Forecasts

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points
  • SLM Q4 EPS of $0.50 missed estimates, but 2025 guidance highlights strong origination growth and manageable expenses.
  • Analysts raised SLM price targets, citing loan sales, buyback activity, and a shift toward balanced growth despite mixed core trends.
  • Get Wall Street's Hottest Chart Every Morning

Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on SLM Corp SLM after the company released its fourth-quarter print Thursday amid an exciting earnings season.

SLM’s fourth-quarter EPS of $0.50 missed the analyst estimate. The net interest income of $362.00 million missed the analyst estimate of $373.96 million.

Also Read: Broadcom Powers Solidigm’s High-Capacity SSDs, A Key Driver for AI and Data-Intensive Growth

SLM expects fiscal 2025 EPS of $3.00-$3.10 versus $3.35 analyst estimate. It expects non-interest expenses of $655 million-$675 million.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained SLM with a Market Perform with a price target of $30.

RBC Capital analyst Jon G. Arfstrom reiterated an Outperform on SLM and raised the price target to $32 from $30.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained SLM with a Neutral and raised the price target from $29 to $30.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods: SLM reported core EPS of $0.50, which compares to Sakhrani’s estimate of $0.58. The miss to the analyst’s EPS estimate was driven by higher provision (-$0.15/share) and lower net interest income (-$0.01/share), partially offset by lower expenses (+$0.02/share) and a lower tax rate (+$0.06/share).

SLM reported a miss relative to Sakhrani’s expectations on higher provisions, while Pre-provision Net Revenue (PPNR) aligned with expectations. Core trends were mixed, with originations and the Delinquency (DQ) rate being better, PPNR and the net charge-off (NCO) rate being in line, and the Net interest margin rate being weaker. The company provided a 2025 outlook with EPS and loan origination growth better than Sakhrani’s expectations, while the NCO rate and expenses are in line.

RBC Capital: Core results were acceptable in a seasonally softer origination quarter. Highlights included substantial loan growth, some modest margin reduction, and a meaningful decrease in expense levels. Credit trends were more mixed with higher NCOs sequentially, though management remains hopeful that losses should continue to normalize lower in 2025 towards its longer-term loss range.

The 2025 outlook calls for solid origination growth and manageable expense levels. Further, the company plans to sell $2 billion in loans in the first quarter of 2025, which should support the updated EPS guide. Arfstrom’s thesis remains consistent, as he noted continued progress in the gradual shift toward a more balanced growth model. However, additional loan sales and buyback activity will likely continue over the near-to-medium term.

Arfstrom adjusted his 2025E EPS from $2.90 to $3.00 and his 2026E EPS from $3.20 to $3.40. The price target of $32 is ~10.5 times Arfstrom’s 2025 EPS estimate. The target primarily mirrors the analyst’s profitability and risk assessment of the company relative to a peer group of similar companies. The assumed multiple is consistent with a peer group of consumer finance-oriented operators.

JP Morgan: SLM reported GAAP and core EPS of $0.50, below Shane’s estimate of $0.57, and Street estimates of $0.55, driven by elevated provision expense. SLM provided 2025 guidance, which the analyst noted matches expectations.

However, balance sheet growth may exceed the company’s long-term framework of 5%-6% year-on-year, which could drive incremental reserve build in 2025. There were no loan sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, but the company announced a $2 billion loan sale in the first quarter of 2025, followed by additional loan sales in 2025.

Shane valued SLM based on a forward multiple of core earnings. In determining a December 2025 price target, he applied a multiple of 9.00 times (versus 8.75 times prior) on his 2026 core EPS estimate of $3.32 (versus $3.33 prior). The multiple reflects higher growth potential as SLM continues to take market share. The price target implies a 4.5% potential annualized total return.

Price Action: SLM stock is down 0.27% at $29.22 at last check Friday.

Also Read:

Photo by Ground Picture on Shutterstock.

SLM Logo
SLMSLM Corp
$29.23-0.24%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
50%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
20
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEquitiesNewsPrice TargetReiterationTop StoriesAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasBriefsExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved