CSX Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

CSX Corp. CSX reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results after Thursday’s closing bell.

CSX reported quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share, inline with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.54 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.57 billion and is a decrease from revenue of $3.68 billion from last year's fourth quarter.

"While 2024 had its challenges, I am proud of how the ONE CSX team responded. We managed through substantial impacts from major hurricanes and the Key Bridge outage early in the year and remained focused on delivering industry-leading customer satisfaction," said Joe Hinrichs, CEO of CSX.

CSX shares gained 1.3% to close at $33.67 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on CSX following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Benjamin Hartford maintained CSX with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $39 to $38.

Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained CSX with a Buy and lowered the price target from $40 to $39.

