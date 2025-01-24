HCA Healthcare Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

Analysts expect the Nashville, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.14 per share, up from $5.9 per share in the year-ago period. HCA Healthcare projects to report revenue of $18.23 billion for the recent quarter, compared to $17.3 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 20, 2024, HCA Healthcare named Wendy Warren as Senior Vice President and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer.

HCA Healthcare shares gained 1.8% to close at $325.36 on Thursday.

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $430 to $390 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Raymond James analyst John Ransom downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Nov. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Keybanc analyst Matthew Gillmor maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $475 to $420 on Oct. 28, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $390 to $400 on Oct. 28, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Pito Chickering maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $359 to $375 on June 28, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

