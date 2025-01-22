Johnson & Johnson Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Johnson & Johnson JNJ will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

Analysts expect the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share, down from $2.29 per share in the year-ago period. Johnson & Johnson projects to report revenue of $22.45 billion for the recent quarter, compared to $21.39 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Johnson & Johnson has secured FDA approval for expanded use of its Spravato nasal spray, now cleared as a standalone treatment for adults with major depressive disorder who failed at least two oral antidepressants. Previously, it was only approved with oral antidepressants for treatment-resistant depression.

Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.8% to close at $148.15 on Tuesday.

B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $166 to $160 on Jan. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $185 to $175 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Guggenheim analyst Vamil Diwan maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $156 to $162 on Nov. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $163 to $166 on Oct. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $169 to $175 on Oct. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

