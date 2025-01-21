Cognizant Teams with CrowdStrike To Fortify Enterprise Defense Systems

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH shares are trading higher premarket on Tuesday. The company has inked a partnership with CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD to enhance enterprise security.

The collaboration will leverage CrowdStrike’s AI-powered Falcon cybersecurity platform to help organizations streamline security operations, consolidate legacy products, simplify cybersecurity management, and improve security posture using Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon Cloud Security.

Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant said, “As the enterprise digital landscape evolves, it is crucial to leverage AI for cybersecurity and cloud-native security technologies to help stay ahead of threats and ensure the resilience of our clients’ infrastructure.”

George Kurtz, CEO and founder, CrowdStrike added, “CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon platform with Cognizant’s extensive expertise in technology transformation offers customers best-in-class protection, performance, and efficiency.”

Last week, Cognizant introduced its Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator and Multi-Agent Service Suite, which is expected to accelerate AI agent adoption.

The company is expected to release fourth-quarter results on February 5, 2025.

Price Action: CTSH shares are up 2.81% at $80.00 premarket at the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock.