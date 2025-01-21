WE Fashion Taps Oracle Cloud For Global Retail Solutions: Details

Oracle Corporation ORCL disclosed that WE Fashion had chosen Oracle Cloud to modernize its business processes and enhance the agility and security of its omnichannel operations.

WE Fashion is one of the leading fashion retailers in Netherlands that serves men, women, and kids across 25+ countries through various channels and online partners.

By adopting the Oracle Retail Suite and Oracle Fusion Cloud Warehouse Management, WE Fashion aims to harness AI to optimize merchandise management across its 133 stores and distribution centers.

WE Fashion will use Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Services and AI Foundation to streamline operations, optimize inventory, and enhance decision-making with AI-driven insights.

Joris Aperghis, WE Fashion’s CEO said, “As a longtime partner, Oracle was a natural option as we looked to move our systems to the cloud, enabling enhanced business continuity, strengthened cybersecurity, and greater innovation. After a very thorough comparison with alternative vendors and detailed discovery process with Oracle, we chose them.”

”With these systems, we will be well positioned to support growth, navigate the changing demands of the market, and continually delight and engage our customers.”

Last week, Oracle stated that its project and financial management solutions is expected to support Atlas Salt, Inc. in developing the Great Atlantic Salt (GAS) deposit. The GAS project aims to produce up to 2.5 million tons of rock salt annually.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF TRFK and iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV.

Price Action: ORCL shares are up 1.34% at $163.20 premarket at the last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock.