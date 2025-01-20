Tesla Offers Free Supercharging On Model 3, Y In Japan A Year After Elon Musk Mourned EV Giant's Lack Of Market Share In Geography

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA is offering free supercharging on the purchase of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Japan, where it wants direly to expand its market share.

What Happened: Tesla now says on its website for customers in Japan that those who purchase a Model 3 sedan from the company after Jan 1 will get free supercharging for five years. The customers, however, must take delivery of their vehicle by March 31.

A similar offer also applies to new Model Ys in the company inventory.

While the Model 3 starts at 5,313,000 yen ($34,055) in Japan, the Model Y starts at 5,950,000 yen ($38,138).

Why It Matters: In January 2024, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mourned the company's lack of market share in Japan, terming it "remarkably low."

The CEO said that the company will not overspend on advertising but instead spend it in geographies such as Japan by deploying superchargers at the right locations and setting up service centers.

"Japan is the third-largest car market in the world of any country. So we should at least have a market share proportionate to, say, other non-Japanese carmakers like Mercedes or BMW, which we do not currently have," Musk then said while adding that there is a lack of awareness of Tesla in the country.

In October, the company opened its 600th supercharger post in Japan, in a bid to build EV charging infrastructure in the country.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock