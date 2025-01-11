Mark Zuckerberg Critiques 'Culturally Neutered' Companies, Advocates For 'Masculine Energy' As Meta Cuts DEI Programs Post-Joe Rogan Appearance

Meta Platforms Inc. META co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed concerns about companies distancing themselves from “masculine energy” during a podcast with Joe Rogan.

What Happened: Zuckerberg, who appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, discussed his views on corporate culture and his personal interests, including mixed martial arts and hunting.

He emphasized the importance of creating environments where women can thrive in the workplace and added that he believes corporate culture should embrace both masculine and feminine energies.

"Masculine energy I think is good, and obviously society has plenty of that, but I think that corporate culture was really trying to get away from it," Zuckerberg said.

The podcast episode coincided with reports that said Meta is changing its content moderation policies. The company is ending third-party fact-checking in the U.S. and halting diversity training programs, according to an internal memo seen by Axios.

"I think that that's all good. But I do think the corporate culture sort of had swung toward being this somewhat more neutered thing."

Zuckerberg also criticized the Biden administration for its approach to content moderation during the pandemic, claiming that officials overstepped their bounds.

He expressed optimism about Donald Trump returning to the White House, aligning Meta’s policies with the incoming administration.

Why It Matters: The recent comments by Zuckerberg and the policy shifts at Meta are part of a broader strategy to restore free expression on its platforms.

For instance, Meta is transitioning to a Community Notes style of content moderation, similar to the approach taken by Elon Musk’s X.

This move is seen as a way to align with the incoming Trump administration, following a significant $1 million donation by Zuckerberg to Trump’s inauguration event.

This donation is part of efforts to mend relations with Trump, who had previously criticized Meta for censoring conservative voices.

Zuckerberg also revealed instances where Biden officials pressured Meta staff to remove certain content, which the company resisted, marking a shift towards a more open platform.

