Jeff Bezos' $500 Million Superyacht Koru Steals The Show At St. Bart's Annual Festival Where 173 Billionaires Turned Up With Their Yachts

In a display of opulence, Jeff Bezos‘ superyacht “Koru” stole the spotlight at the annual St. Barts festival, where 173 billionaires showcased their superyachts.

What Happened: The event took place as 2024 came to a close, with the capital city of Gustavia hosting the elite gathering.

The festival, known for its luxurious atmosphere with Michelin-star restaurants and designer shops, saw Bezos’ $500 million yacht emerge as the highlight.

Despite not being the largest, Koru is recognized as the most expensive superyacht, featuring a distinctive three-mast design and a statue of the Norse god Freyja.

The event marked the end of St. Bart’s high season, with BoatPro’s global tracker confirming the presence of 173 superyachts.

Other notable vessels included Shahid Khan’s $360 million yacht, Nancy Walton Laurie’s $300 million Kaos, and WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum’s 328-foot yacht.

While Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin owns the largest superyacht, Bezos’ Koru captivated attendees with its grandeur, solidifying its status as the centerpiece of the celebration.

Why It Matters: The journey of Bezos’ yacht, Koru, has been marked by significant events since its inception.

Initially, the yacht was embroiled in controversy when it was revealed that a historic bridge in the Netherlands might need dismantling to allow the vessel’s passage.

This led to the yacht being relocated from the Oceanco shipyard to avoid public backlash.

In 2023, the yacht was seen cruising the Mediterranean, accompanied by a support vessel named Abeona, which features a helipad and extensive storage facilities.

The yacht’s grandeur was further highlighted when Bezos hosted celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio for summer festivities, showcasing the yacht’s lavish amenities.

Bezos’ transition from leading Amazon.com Inc. to focusing on ventures like Blue Origin and enjoying his superyacht underscores a shift in his personal and professional life.

The yacht’s presence at the St. Barts festival not only signifies Bezos’ status but also highlights the broader trend of billionaires investing in luxury assets.

