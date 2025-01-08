Acuity Brands Q1 Earnings: Revenue Miss, Smart Spaces Revenue Soars 14.5%, Expands Into Cloud Tech With $1.2 Billion Deal

Acuity Brands, Inc (NYSE: AYI) reported fiscal first-quarter 2025 net sales growth of 1.8% year over year to $951.6 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $956.2 million.
It clocked an adjusted EPS of $3.97, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.89.
Sales by segments: Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Lighting Controls revenue hit $886.0 million (+1.1% Y/Y), and Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG) clocked $73.5 million (+14.5% Y/Y).
Also Read: Gaming Conundrum – Balancing Graphics, Budgets, and Player Demand
The consolidated adjusted operating margin grew by 20 bps to 16.7%. ABL’s adjusted operating margin declined by 20 bps to 17.3%. ISG’s margin increased by 500 bps to 21.0%.
The company generated $132.2 million in operating cash flow for the quarter, compared to $190.0 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $113.3 million.
Acuity held cash and equivalents of $935.6 million, compared to $845.8 million last year.
Adjusted EBITDA was $171.6 million, up from $166.7 million a year ago. The margin expanded by 20 bps to 18.0%.
Effective January 1, 2025, the company completed the acquisition of QSC, LLC for $1.215 billion, expanding Acuity’s Intelligent Spaces into cloud-manageable audio, video, and control.
Acuity Brands stock surged 49% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock through First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund QCLN and Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF XMHQ.
Price Action: AYI stock is down 0.82% at $301.38 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.
Also Read:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.