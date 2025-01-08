Citigroup Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Citigroup Inc. C will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share, up from 84 cents per share in the year-ago period. Citigroup projects quarterly revenue of $19.42 billion, compared to $17.44 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Citigroup shares gained 1.3% to close at $73.68 on Tuesday .

B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $90 to $95 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $82 to $85 on Jan. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $110 to $102 on Jan. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $72 to $81 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $73 to $80 on Dec. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

