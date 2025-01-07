Nvidia 5000 Series: RTX 5090 Version For China Costs $250 More But Its AI Power Cut 29% — Here's Why

Nvidia Corporation NVDA has launched a China-specific version of its RTX 5090 graphics card, the RTX 5090D.

What Happened: The RTX 5090D has been designed to meet U.S. trade sanctions, resulting in about a 29% decrease in AI performance compared to the global RTX 5090 model.

The AI TOPS has been reduced from 3,352 to 2,375. Despite this reduction, the RTX 5090D maintains most of the specifications of its international counterpart.

See Also: Jensen Huang Unveils $3000 ‘Personal AI Supercomputer’ The Size Of A Small Book: ‘It Runs The Entire Nvidia AI Stack’

The Total Processing Power (TPP) of the RTX 5090D is reported at 4,750, just below the U.S. export limit of 4,800, reported Tom's Hardware.

Specifications RTX 5090 RTX 5090D NVIDIA Architecture Blackwell Blackwell DLSS DLSS 4 DLSS 4 AI TOPS 3,352 2,375 Tensor Cores 5th generation 5th generation Ray Tracing Cores 4th generation 4th generation Price Starting at $1,999 From CN¥ 16,499 ($2,250) Source: Nvidia

This move follows previous instances where Nvidia narrowly met export guidelines, drawing attention from U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The RTX 5090D is scheduled to launch in China on Jan. 30, priced at CN¥ 16,499 ($2,250).

Source: Nvidia

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Last year in September, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed the challenges posed by U.S. sanctions on China. He said, "Nvidia is an American company, and our government and the administration would love to see us succeed."

The restrictions aim to block China from leveraging advanced AI chips for military applications, which pose potential national security concerns.

However, these measures have also complicated Nvidia’s ability to sell its high-performance chips in China—a key market that accounted for about 17% of its fiscal 2024 revenue.

Nvidia’s stock experienced a 6% drop after hitting all-time highs on Tuesday, following product announcements at CES 2025. During the event, Huang also unveiled a collaboration with Toyota to integrate its Orin chips into advanced driver-assistance systems.

Price Action: Nvidia’s stock dropped 6.22% on Tuesday, closing at $140.14. However, it rebounded in after-hours trading, rising 1.04% to $141.60, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.