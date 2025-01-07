Microsoft Bets Big On India's AI Future With $3B Investment

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, said the company is planning a major $3 billion investment in India, aimed at boosting cloud and AI infrastructure over the next two years.

This initiative will include establishing new data centers and equipping 10 million Indians with essential AI skills by 2030.

Microsoft’s project aligns with India’s AI-first vision, supporting its transition into a developed nation by 2047.

During his visit to Bengaluru, Nadella also revealed Microsoft’s AI Innovation Network, a pioneering effort to bridge research and real-world business applications.

“India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunity across the country,” Nadella remarked.

Microsoft already has three datacenter regions in the market, and the fourth ready to go live in 2026.

The initiative is expected to foster collaborations with digital natives, startups, and academic institutions, helping to accelerate AI adoption across India.

Microsoft’s partnership with SaaSBoomi, a key player in India’s SaaS ecosystem, aims to impact 5,000 startups and train over 10,000 entrepreneurs, promoting sustainable economic growth.

Microsoft has been expanding its presence in India, where AI adoption is surging. The company will continue its collaboration with government and nonprofit organizations through its ADVANTA(I)GE India program, which has already exceeded its initial goal of training 2 million people in AI by 2025.

In the past year, over 65% of those trained were women, and 74% came from tier II and III cities.

Price Action: MSFT shares are trading lower by 0.38% at $426.23 at the last check Tuesday.

