Bitcoin Makes Its Move Over $100K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally As Corporate BTC Adoption Strengthens: Analyst Says Ongoing BTC Run Different From Past Cycles

Leading cryptocurrencies jumped on Monday, driven by corporate Bitcoin purchases and a fresh bullish price prediction for 2025.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +3.92% $102,256.53 Ethereum ETH/USD

+1.44% $3,684.22 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +2.56% $0.3899

What Happened: Bitcoin soared above $100,000 for the first time since Dec. 19, ending weeks of choppy price action just below the key level.

The rally was bolstered by MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR and Metaplanet, popularly referred to as "Asia's MicroStrategy," as both companies acquired more Bitcoin for their reserves.

Additionally, Bernstein painted a $200,000 target for Bitcoin by the end of 2025, contributing to the rally.

Ethereum broke out above $3,600, reaching $3,739 for the first time in over two weeks.

More than $221 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with $133 million in downside bets getting wiped out.

That said, more than $1 billion in long positions risked liquidation if Bitcoin fell to $97,720.

Bitcoin's Open Interest soared 16.52% in the last 24 hours, indicating massive speculative interest for the apex cryptocurrency.

The "Extreme Greed" sentiment took over the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, raising fears of a potential correction.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) The Sandbox (SAND) +8.88% $0.6958 Worldcoin (WLD) +8.53% $2.61 Pudgy Penguins (PENJU) +7.51% $0.04315

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.59 trillion, following a rise of 2.64% in the last 24 hours.

Tech stocks rallied on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite spiked 1.24% to close at 19,864.98. The S&P 500 also closed in the green, ending 0.55% higher at 5,975.38. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the session at a minor loss of 0.06%.

Artificial intelligence behemoth NVIDIA Corp. NVDA contributed to the tech rally, surging 3.43% to $149.43, driven by investor anticipation surrounding CEO Jensen Huang‘s keynote at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.

Analyst Notes: Popular cryptocurrency analyst Rekt Capital stated that Bitcoin needs a daily close above $101,165 for the bias to turn bullish and break out from the daily range.

#BTC



Bitcoin is mere hours away from positioning itself for a bullish Daily Candle Close and breakout from this Daily range



Needs a Daily Close above $101,165 (black)$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/wrIB3i3n1g pic.twitter.com/bC4IL4bnqK — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) January 6, 2025

Another widely followed cryptocurrency market commentator, Miles Deutscher, highlighted that retail demand for Bitcoin was nearing historic lows, despite a run above $100,000.

"This run is being driven by institutions/ETFs/nation states. For this reason, you can’t really compare this cycle to past cycles," Deutscher added.

$BTC on-chain retail demand is nosediving to historic lows, despite BTC pushing $100k.



This run is being driven by institutions/ETFs/nation states.



For this reason, you can't really compare this cycle to past cycles. pic.twitter.com/S5tKFDuBX9 — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) January 6, 2025

Low retail interest in Bitcoin could also suggest that the cryptocurrency cycle was still in its early stages.

