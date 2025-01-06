Pfizer Antiviral Paxlovid's Extended Use Shows Mixed Results for Long COVID Relief: Study

A recent patient-led case series highlights the potential benefits of extended courses of Pfizer Inc's PFE Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir / ritonavir) for individuals with Long COVID.

The study documents mixed outcomes among 13 participants, with some reporting meaningful symptom relief and others seeing little to no benefit. The findings underscore the need for more robust clinical research to evaluate the drug's efficacy in managing persistent symptoms of the condition.

The study involved patients aged 25 to 55 who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 between March 2020 and December 2022 and experienced symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, muscle pain, irregular heart rate, and post-exertional malaise.

Participants took Paxlovid courses ranging from 7.5 to 30 days, often in combination with other medications or supplements, complicating the assessment of the drug's isolated effects.

While some participants experienced sustained improvement, others noted temporary relief or no change.

Two patients who took extended Paxlovid courses during acute reinfections reported eventual recovery to their pre-reinfection baseline. Another participant discontinued the treatment early due to severe stomach pain, highlighting the need to consider potential side effects.

The study acknowledges its limitations, including small, non-representative sample size and reliance on self-reported data, which may introduce recall or fatigue bias.

However, its participatory approach sheds light on lived experiences that traditional medical records may overlook.

Extended antiviral courses have precedent in other conditions like HIV and hepatitis C, suggesting a basis for further exploration in Long COVID.

Researchers are encouraged to investigate potential treatment pathways, including optimal course lengths and symptom recurrence post-treatment. Larger clinical trials are underway to systematically evaluate these factors.

Currently, no FDA-approved treatments specifically target Long COVID. If clinical trials validate Paxlovid's benefits, regulatory pathways like expanded access or fast-track designation could help make the drug available to patients.

Last year, the FDA updated the emergency use authorization for Paxlovid.

