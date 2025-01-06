Getty Images Weighs Major Merger With Shutterstock That Could Potentially Reshape Visual Content Market

Getty Images Holdings Inc. GETY is reportedly exploring a potential merger with rival Shutterstock Inc. SSTK. The deliberations, disclosed by unnamed sources, reveal that Getty is considering how to structure the deal, though no final decision has been made.

Per a Bloomberg report on Saturday, the proposed merger could unite two of the largest providers of licensed visual content in the U.S., underscoring the growing demand for photos, videos, and media in the digital era.

However, Bloomberg notes that such a deal would likely face antitrust scrutiny, regardless of the incoming Trump administration’s perceived openness to corporate mergers.

Industry observers caution that President-elect Donald Trump’s antitrust picks—Gail Slater and Andrew Ferguson—are not expected to relax enforcement policies significantly.

The visual content sector is experiencing transformative changes, with artificial intelligence reshaping content creation and smartphone cameras reducing the traditional value of stock photography.

Mark Getty, a director at Getty Investments, holds about 43% of the company’s outstanding shares. Other significant investors include Koch Inc. and Neuberger Berman.

In June 2024, Getty Images faced challenges stemming from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into fraudulent stock manipulation by Robert Scott Murray and his firm, Trillium Capital.

The SEC accused Murray of orchestrating a pump-and-dump scheme in 2023 by issuing a false buyout offer for Getty at $10 per share—double the company’s closing price at the time.

The SEC alleged that Murray never intended to acquire Getty and liquidated his holdings immediately after the announcement. The court filings described the scheme as “false and misleading,” asserting that Murray’s actions were a calculated attempt to profit from inflated stock prices.

Price Action: At last check on Monday, GETY stock was up 3.77% at $2.48 during the premarket session.

