Microsoft's $80 Billion Investment Outlay, Musk's Battle With OpenAI, And Nvidia's Billion-Dollar Bet: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

As we step into the new year, the tech world continues to be abuzz with artificial intelligence (AI) developments. From Microsoft Corp. MSFT announcing a whopping $80 billion investment in AI data centers to the ongoing legal tussle between Elon Musk and OpenAI, the past week has been nothing short of eventful. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories you might have missed.
Microsoft’s $80 Billion AI Investment
Microsoft is set to pump approximately $80 billion into the development of AI data centers in fiscal 2025. This move comes in the wake of the launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI in 2022, which has spurred companies to integrate AI into their offerings. The increasing demand for AI’s computing power necessitates specialized data centers, allowing tech firms to connect thousands of chips in clusters.
Microsoft’s Copilot Plus Targets Mini PCs
In another Microsoft-related development, the tech giant is expanding its AI hardware strategy with a new wave of compact desktop computers featuring dedicated Copilot capabilities. Asus has emerged as the first major manufacturer to unveil a Copilot Plus-compatible mini PC, signaling Microsoft’s push to expand its AI features beyond laptops.
Musk vs OpenAI: Geoffrey Hinton Weighs In
The ongoing battle between Elon Musk and Sam Altman over the new course of OpenAI has seen Geoffrey Hinton, the “Godfather of AI,” taking sides. Musk’s legal attempt to block OpenAI’s transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit structure is far from over.
Nvidia’s Billion-Dollar Investment Spree
NVIDIA Corp. NVDA invested $1 billion across 50 startup funding rounds in 2024, consolidating its position in the AI segment. The company’s investment surge represents a 15% increase from its $872 million spending in 2023.
Nvidia Supplier Considers Expansion Amid AI Demand
Ibiden Co., a significant supplier for Nvidia, is contemplating accelerating its production capacity expansion to meet the growing demand for AI chip package substrates. The company is currently building a new substrate factory in Gifu, Japan, which is expected to commence operations at 25% capacity by late 2025.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
