Apple CEO Tim Cook Reportedly Donates $1 Million To Trump Inauguration, Joins Ranks Of Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, And Sam Altman

Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook reportedly donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, joining the ranks of other major tech leaders like Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sam Altman, among others.

What Happened: Cook's $1 million donation to Trump's inauguration comes after several meetings between the two during Trump’s first term and a recent dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Cook, originally from Alabama, considers the inauguration an important American tradition and is contributing to the spirit of unity, according to a report by Axios.

Apple itself is not expected to make a donation. Cook has consistently engaged with policymakers from both political parties, emphasizing active participation.

Other prominent Silicon Valley contributors to the inauguration include Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., and Uber Technologies, among others.

Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, along with crypto exchanges Kraken and Coinbase, are also making significant contributions.

Why It Matters: Cook's donation comes amid a series of high-profile pledges from tech and business leaders to support Trump’s inauguration.

Recently, Cook dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, marking his first interaction with Trump since his re-election. This meeting was part of a broader effort by tech leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, to engage with the incoming administration.

Additionally, Ford Motor Co. has also pledged $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, matching contributions from Amazon and Meta. This aligns with a trend of significant support from the tech and automotive sectors.

Furthermore, OpenAI CEO Altman announced a $1 million donation, expressing eagerness to support Trump’s efforts to advance the U.S. in the artificial intelligence sector. This reflects a broader interest in aligning with the new administration’s tech policies.

