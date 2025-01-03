Top 3 Financial Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG

On Dec. 11, Truist Securities analyst Anthony Hau maintained DigitalBridge with a Buy and lowered the price target from $17 to $15.. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $10.55.

RSI Value: 28.9

28.9 DBRG Price Action: Shares of DigitalBridge fell 1.7% to close at $11.09 on Thursday.

Shares of DigitalBridge fell 1.7% to close at $11.09 on Thursday.

Mfa Financial Inc MFA

On Dec. 11, MFA Financial announced a dividend of 35 cents per share. The company's stock fell around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $9.88.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 MFA Price Action: Shares of Mfa Financial gained 0.3% to close at $10.22 on Thursday.

Shares of Mfa Financial gained 0.3% to close at $10.22 on Thursday.

KeyCorp KEY

On Dec. 18, KeyCorp lowered its prime lending rate to 7.50%. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $12.94.

RSI Value: 26

26 KEY Price Action: Shares of KeyCorp fell 0.9% to close at $16.98 on Thursday.

Shares of KeyCorp fell 0.9% to close at $16.98 on Thursday.

