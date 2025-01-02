Tesla To Deploy First V4 Superchargers In China By 2025: Report

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is set to deploy its first V4 Superchargers in China in 2025.

CnEV Post reports, citing a poster shared on Weibo, that the V4 Superchargers utilize Tesla’s latest charging technology to enhance the overall charging experience.

Announced in November 2024, the new V4 cabinets are designed to increase charging speeds and support Tesla’s upcoming Semi truck, set for production in 2026. These cabinets support 400V-1000V vehicle architectures and deliver up to 500kW for cars and 1.2 MW for the Semi, with the ability to power 8 posts and double the number of stalls per cabinet.

The V4 Superchargers will also be compatible with a wider range of third-party electric vehicle models.

Tesla has over 60,000 Superchargers globally, with more than 11,500 located in mainland China, CnEV Post adds.

However, reports about Tesla China’s V4 Supercharger rollout have surfaced before, Teslarati reports. In December, local media outlets like Gasgoo reported that Tesla plans to deploy its V4 stations in mainland China by 2025.

In fact, the company began building its charging network in China after entering the market in late 2013, per CnEV Post.

In February 2021, Tesla’s Shanghai Supercharger factory opened, marking the production of the first V3 Superchargers. The factory covers nearly 5,000 square meters, combining R&D and production facilities.

Price Action: TSLA shares are trading higher by 1.51% to $409.93 premarket at last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock.