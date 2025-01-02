Top 3 Energy Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Phillips 66 PSX

On Dec. 16, the company set its 2025 capital budget and announced an agreement to sell DCP GCX Pipeline LLC. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $108.90.

RSI Value: 26.9

26.9 PSX Price Action: Shares of Phillips 66 gained 1.7% to close at $113.93 on Tuesday.

Shares of Phillips 66 gained 1.7% to close at $113.93 on Tuesday.

Halliburton Co HAL

On Dec. 18, Barclays analyst David Anderson downgraded Halliburton from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $43 to $33. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $25.51.

RSI Value: 29.5

29.5 HAL Price Action: Shares of Halliburton gained 0.9% to close at $27.19 on Tuesday.

Shares of Halliburton gained 0.9% to close at $27.19 on Tuesday.

Devon Energy Corp DVN

Devon Energy will retire as CEO and Director, effective March 1. The company's stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $30.39.

RSI Value: 26.6

26.6 DVN Price Action: Shares of Devon Energy gained 2.4% to close at $32.73 on Tuesday.

Shares of Devon Energy gained 2.4% to close at $32.73 on Tuesday.

