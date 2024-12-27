UniFirst Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

UniFirst Corporation UNF will release its first-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share, down from $2.37 per share in the year-ago period. UniFirst projects quarterly revenue of $606.95 million, compared to $593.52 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 29, Unifirst raised its quarterly cash dividend from 33 cents to 35 cents per share.

UniFirst shares fell 0.4% to close at $176.61 on Thursday.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $199 to $200 on Oct. 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $186 to $190 on June 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $170 to $175 on June 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $160 to $180 on Feb. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

