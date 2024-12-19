CarMax Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

CarMax, Inc. KMX will release its third-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Analysts expect the Richmond, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 61 cents per share, up from 52 cents per share in the year-ago period. CarMax projects quarterly revenue of $6.05 billion, compared to $6.15 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 26, the company reported earnings per share of 85 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents..

CarMax shares fell 2.1% to close at $81.42 on Wednesday.

JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $65 to $70 on Dec. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Jeff Lick initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $86 on Dec. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $82 on Oct. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $95 on Oct. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $105 on Oct. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

