Novo Nordisk's Ozempic Under Scrutiny For Potential Increased Risk Of Rare-Eye Disease

Two new studies from the University of Southern Denmark suggest that Ozempic, a diabetes medication from Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, may increase the risk of developing a rare eye condition.

What Happened: Results from a study conducted in Denmark and Norway revealed a potential link between the use of semaglutide for type 2 diabetes and an increased risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).

The Danish Medicines Agency plans to present these findings to the European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) for further evaluation.

Also Read: Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk Invests Over $1 Billion In New Denmark Production Facility, Closer To Add 3 More From Catalent

Benzinga reached out to Novo Nordisk’s media team but has not heard back.

One study analyzed data from 424,152 diabetic patients, of which 106,454 were treated with Ozempic.

Another study, conducted in collaboration with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, examined 44,517 Danish and 16,860 Norwegian Ozempic users between 2018 and 2024.

Both studies revealed an association between Ozempic and an increased occurrence of NAION. Researchers noted a doubling in the risk and highlighted that the annual NAION cases in Denmark rose from 60-70 before 2018 to approximately 150 cases annually after Ozempic’s introduction.

Over the past six months, the Danish Medicines Agency has closely monitored NAION as a potential adverse reaction to semaglutide.

Since July, 19 cases of NAION linked to Ozempic have been reported in Denmark, contributing to the European database of side effects.

While earlier data and studies were insufficient to confirm a link, the new research strengthens the suspicion and prompts a more detailed review by PRAC.

Director of Department Line Michan emphasized the rarity of NAION and stated that while the findings warrant investigation, they do not conclusively prove that Ozempic is the direct cause. Other factors, such as the underlying health of diabetic patients, could also contribute to the condition.

PRAC’s evaluation will determine if regulatory actions or warnings are needed to address this potential safety concern.

Price Action: Novo Nordisk stock is up 0.74% at $108.81 at last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock