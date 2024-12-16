Heico Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

HEICO Corporation HEI will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Analysts expect the Hollywood, Florida-based retailer to report quarterly earnings at 98 cents per share, up from 74 cents per share in the year-ago period. Heico projects quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, compared to $936.45 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug 26, the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.

Heico shares gained 0.6% to close at $256.89 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $264 to $282 on Oct. 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $245 to $265 on Oct. 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $250 to $285 on Sept. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle maintained a Buy rating and increase the price target from $235 to $271 on Sept. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $250 to $272 on Aug. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying HEI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: