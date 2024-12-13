Texas Aligns with Trump's Bitcoin Strategy, Proposes Reserve with 5-Year Hold; Taiwan Semiconductor Projected to Dominate 67% of Foundry Market by 2025: IDC - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- Bitcoin’s Tug-of-War Around $100,000: Where Does The BTC Price Go From Here?
- Shiba Inu Burns 13 Million Coins In 24 Hours: ‘SHIB Chart Looks Primed For Launch Very Soon,’ Says Trader
- Donald Trump Pledges To ‘Do Something Great With Crypto’—Here’s What He’s Done So Far
- Dogecoin’s Fate Tied To Bitcoin, Says Crypto Analyst: ‘Sit Back And Wait’
- Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial’s Purchases Induce Searing Hot Rally In Aave And Chainlink
- Texas Mirrors Trump’s Vision, Introduces Bill To Set Up Bitcoin Reserve With 5-Year Holding Period
- Peter Thiel Says, ‘The Biggest Risk With AI Is That We Don’t Go Big Enough’ As His Founders Fund Leads $600 Million Crusoe Investment
- Bitcoin, Dogecoin Slide, Ethereum Gains Amid Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data: Top Analyst Says Its ‘Onwards And Upwards’ For Altcoins
US Markets
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher, Investors Eye Fed Policy Meet Next Week: Broadcom, RH, Costco In Focus
- Dow Dips More Than 200 Points Following Inflation Data, Nvidia And AMD Decline: Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Neutral’ Zone
US Politics
- Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Pledges $1 Million To Trump’s Inaugural Event, Following In The Footsteps Of Mark Zuckerberg And Meta
- Elon Musk’s New Affinity To Trump Aimed At Pushing Tesla’s EV Deliveries, Says Jay Leno: Researcher Says It ‘Doesn’t Match Up’ With Data
- Jeff Van Drew Calls Out Pentagon For Hiding Information About Mysterious New Jersey Drones: ‘National Security Crisis We Cannot Ignore’
World Politics
- Australian Opposition Goes Nuclear, $211 Billion Plan Could Open Doors For Uranium Miners
- Cannabis Users In Japan Face 7-Year Prison Sentences After Law Revised
- Russian State-Backed Hackers Target Ukrainian Military Devices Via SpaceX’s Starlink, Microsoft Reveals
World Economy
- Asia Ex-India Fall On China Stimulus Concerns, Europe Up; Dollar Gains – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- IBM And Illinois Team Up To Supercharge Quantum Computing: Details
- Taiwan Semiconductor Set to Command 67% Foundry Market Share By 2025: IDC
- Broadcom Sees 4X Surge In AI Chip Sales, Fueling 44% Revenue Growth To Record $51.6 Billion In 2024: CEO Expects Momentum To Remain ‘Strong’
- Dan Ives Predicts Apple To Ship Record 240 Million iPhones In 2025, Sparking ‘Multi-Year Supercycle’ As AI Integration Drives Growth
Electric Vehicle
- Bill Gates Once Pinned Price As Hurdle To Mass EV Adoption: Now, Tesla, Lucid And Rivian Are Gearing Up To Launch Cheaper EV Models
- EVgo Closes $1.25 Billion Loan From Government To Expand Fast Charging Network; Stock Gains
- Trump’s DOGE Co-Lead Elon Musk Slams $10 Billion USPS EV Program: ‘This Is A Crazy Price Per Truck’
- Tesla Launches Actually Smart Summon Feature In China Ahead Of Planned FSD Rollout In Early 2025
Communication
- Netflix Surges Past $900. Is Stock Split On The Cards? Analyst Says Such Move ‘Wouldn’t Surprise Us’
Healthcare
- Bicycle Therapeutics Lead Cancer Drug Combined With Merck’s Blockbuster Drug Shows 60% Overall Response Rate In Urothelial Cancer Patients
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars 34.42% YTD: A $1000 Investment Outpaces Returns From These ETFs Holding Mounjaro-Maker Shares
- Editas Medicine Realigns Strategy to Focus on In Vivo Gene Editing, Targets Human Proof Of Concept By 2026
Financial
- US Lenders File Joint Lawsuit Against Consumer Finance Watchdog For Capping Overdraft Fees: Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Citigroup Stocks In Focus
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Dumps Another $15.3 Million Tesla Shares, Pivots To This Flying Taxi Startup
General
- Elon Musk Denies xAI Licensing Sydney Sweeney’s Voice For Grok’s Advanced Mode
- Fake Uber Driver Takes Passengers For A Ride By Stealing Crypto Over $300K
Space
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Wants To Turn Its Starbase Site Into A City
- Elon Musk Reveals SpaceX’s New Starship Spacecraft Is ‘Easier To Manufacture And Less Susceptible To High Heating’ Ahead Of 7th Test Flight
