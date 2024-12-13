Cannabis Users In Japan Face 7-Year Prison Sentences After Law Revised

Japan’s revised drug laws, which took effect on Thursday, now criminalize the use of cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound found in the plant.

What Happened: While possession, transfer, and cultivation of cannabis were already prohibited, the new laws will classify cannabis as a narcotic and penalize its use, with offenders facing up to seven years in prison, reported The Mainichi.

The changes come amid growing concerns over drug abuse, particularly among young people. In 2023, Japan reported a record 6,703 criminal cases involving cannabis, surpassing methamphetamine cases for the first time, according to the Health, Labor, and Welfare Ministry.

Notably, 70% of those involved were under the age of 30. A nationwide survey from the same year estimated that around 200,000 individuals had used marijuana within the past year.

Why It Matters: Previously, cannabis use was not penalized, partly due to the presence of hemp farming in Japan, where accidental exposure to cannabis could occur.

However, the new laws aim to strengthen the country's stance on drug control while still allowing for medical cannabis products that are proven to be both effective and safe. These medical cannabis-based products will now be regulated under a licensing system, similar to other pain-relieving drugs.

The changes also remove the previous ban on cannabis-derived medicines, allowing access to treatments like cannabidiol, which has been approved in Europe and the U.S. for conditions such as severe epilepsy. Despite the tightening of cannabis laws, Japan will continue to focus on strict regulations surrounding cultivation under the revised framework.

