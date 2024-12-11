Is Elon Musk Apple TV's 'Slow Horses' Fan? His Reply To Tim Cook Has Everyone Guessing

On Tuesday, Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook’s post about meeting “Slow Horses” star Jack Lowden drew an unexpected reaction from Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, generating speculation among social media users.

What Happened: Cook took to X and shared that he enjoyed meeting Lowden in London, expressing excitement about the show’s upcoming fifth season on Apple TV+.

Cool — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2024

“Slow Horses” is a British spy thriller series based on Mick Herron’s novels. The series follows a group of MI5 agents assigned to an administrative purgatory called Slough House.

The show has been renewed for multiple seasons, with the fifth season set to be based on the book ‘London Rules.’

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Musk’s “Cool” reply immediately caught users’ attention, prompting widespread discussion about potential underlying motivations.

One user remarked, “Great stuff. Great show,” while another added, “Heard that show is awesome. Still need to watch it.”

Some also questioned Musk's motivation behind commenting on Cook's post, with one person commenting, “Bro has been replying to Tim Cook for a while now… Elon might be cooking something up.”

Meanwhile, last month, Musk praised Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2’s personalized hearing aid functionality. This innovation marked a significant step in Apple’s efforts to evolve its popular wireless earbuds into clinical-grade hearing assistance tools.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock and Flickr