Palantir Jumps After Securing USSOCOM Contract Boost - What's Going On?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares are trading higher premarket on Monday after the company announced an expanded $36.8 million contract with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

The one-year delivery designates Palantir as the lead software integrator for USSOCOM’s Mission Command System (MCS) and broadens the technology support for U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) worldwide.

This contract leverages Palantir’s multi-vendor development ecosystem and the Ontology Software Development Kit to accelerate software deployment at the edge.

The expanded partnership also includes pilot projects across the broader Command, focusing on integrating Palantir’s advanced artificial intelligence capabilities into USSOCOM operations.

This contract marks the first deployment of Palantir’s Mission Manager to SOF Units.

Using a secure, Kubernetes-based infrastructure, Mission Manager simplifies the integration of third-party technologies into a secure environment.

It provides government administrators with full visibility for operational readiness, risk assessment, and decision-making across various environments—cloud, edge, connected, or disconnected.

This approach enhances capabilities within the Palantir ecosystem while adhering to strict security standards.

Akash Jain, President, Palantir USG, said, “Palantir’s Mission Manager is positioned to innovate the Defense industry by providing software to enable and operationalize commercial capabilities for U.S. Government missions.”

”USSOCOM understands that commercial software can be the differentiator in the battlespace and we are steadfast in our commitment to supporting USSOCOM forces around the world.”

Price Action: PLTR shares are up 7.51% at $82.07 premarket at the last check Monday.

Image via Shutterstock.

