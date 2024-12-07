Ron Paul Wants Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy-Led DOGE To Eliminate This Program Of 'Immoral Transfer Of Wealth'

Ron Paul, a former U.S. Congressman, has an "easy" suggestion for Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) co-lead Vivek Ramaswamy.

What Happened: Paul urged the elimination of foreign aid, highlighting its economic and moral implications.

In a post on X on Saturday, Paul criticized the practice of redirecting funds from American citizens to affluent individuals in poorer nations.

Paul emphasized that foreign aid involves taking money from the U.S. poor and middle class and channeling it to wealthy entities abroad, with intermediaries benefiting in the process. He argued that this practice is not only economically detrimental but also morally questionable and unconstitutional.

"Americans don't want their government to borrow more money to spend on foreign aid," Paul said.

He called it an "immoral transfer of wealth" and termed it "unconstitutional."

Here's an easy one for @DOGE !

ELIMINATE foreign aid! It's taking money from the poor and middle class in the US and giving it to the rich in poor countries – with a cut to the facilitators in between! Americans don't want their government to borrow more money to spend on… pic.twitter.com/hbjfUNGWGW — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) December 6, 2024

Paul’s comments reflect ongoing debates about the role and impact of foreign aid in U.S. policy, as well as its alignment with constitutional principles. His stance adds to the discourse on how the U.S. should manage its financial resources and international responsibilities.

See Also: Trump Said Taylor Swift Would ‘Pay A Price' At Marketplace For Harris Endorsement

Why It Matters: The call for ending foreign aid by Ron Paul comes at a time when the U.S. is grappling with significant budgetary challenges.

The newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Musk and Ramaswamy, aims to cut federal spending by up to $2 trillion. However, experts predict only marginal savings, estimated between $50–100 billion annually, against a federal budget deficit projected to reach $1.7 trillion in 2024.

Musk has expressed interest in having Paul join the DOGE team, highlighting his potential role in shaping fiscal policies.

The initiative, part of President-elect Donald Trump‘s agenda, underscores the ongoing debate over federal spending and the prioritization of domestic versus international financial commitments.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock and Gage Skidmore on Flickr