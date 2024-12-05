Crude Oil Edges Lower; US Initial Jobless Claims Increase

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index falling over 150 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.37% to 44,847.72 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 19,736.69. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.05% to 6,083.58.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 0.8% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, materials shares fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims increased to 224,000 in the week ending Nov. 30, compared to 213,000 in the previous week, and higher than market estimates of 215,000.

Equities Trading UP



Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. RKDA shares shot up 165% to $7.48 after the company announced an all-stock merger with Roosevelt Resources where Roosevelt will receive a 90% equity stake.

shares shot up 165% to $7.48 after the company announced an all-stock merger with Roosevelt Resources where Roosevelt will receive a 90% equity stake. Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. TARA got a boost, surging 104% to $7.21 after the company announced results from its ongoing Phase 2 TARA-002 trial in patients with NMIBC.

got a boost, surging 104% to $7.21 after the company announced results from its ongoing Phase 2 TARA-002 trial in patients with NMIBC. PainReform Ltd. PRFX shares were also up, gaining 85% to $4.9388 after the company announced changes in management including new CFO and CEO appointees.

Equities Trading DOWN

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. RIME shares dropped 45% to $0.0945 after the company announced the pricing of its $9.5 million public offering of 55.88 million shares with accompanying Series A and B Warrants.

shares dropped 45% to $0.0945 after the company announced the pricing of its $9.5 million public offering of 55.88 million shares with accompanying Series A and B Warrants. Shares of Santech Holdings Limited STEC were down 29% to $0.6997. Santech Holdings announced 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement.

were down 29% to $0.6997. Santech Holdings announced 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement. SRM Entertainment, Inc. SRM was down, falling 33% to $0.7762. SRM Entertainment priced its $1.7 million registered direct offering of common shares at $0.78385/share.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $68.32 while gold traded down 0.5% at $2,663.10.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $31.71 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.2% to $4.1945.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.22%, Germany's DAX climbed 0.55% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.23%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.54%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.01%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.92%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.12% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1%.

Economics

U.S. trade deficit shrank to $73.8 billion in October versus a revised $83.8 billion gap in the previous month and compared to market estimates of a $75 billion gap.

U.S. employers announced 57,727 job cuts for the month of November compared to 55,597 in October.

