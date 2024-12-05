What's Going On With Broadcom Stock On Thursday?

Broadcom Inc. AVGO launched its 3.5D eXtreme Dimension System in Package (XDSiP) technology, enabling consumer AI customers to develop advanced accelerators (XPUs).

Notably, Broadcom introduced the industry's first Face-to-Face (F2F) 3.5D XPU.

The platform integrates over 6000 mm² of silicon and up to 12 high-bandwidth memory stacks in a single package for efficient, low-power AI computing.

Broadcom's 3.5D XDSiP platform enhances interconnect density and power efficiency with its Face-to-Face (F2F) stacking. This method directly links the top metal layers of stacked dies, ensuring dense, low-interference connections with strong mechanical reliability.

The platform includes proprietary IP and design flow for efficient, correct-by-construction 3D stacking of power, clock, and signal interconnects.

Frank Ostojic, Senior Vice President and General Manager, ASIC Products Division, Broadcom said, "Advanced packaging is critical for next generation XPU clusters as we hit the limits of Moore's Law. In close collaboration with our customers, we have created a 3.5D XDSiP platform on top of the technology and tools from TSMC and EDA partners."

"By stacking chip components vertically, Broadcom's 3.5D platform enables chip designers to pair the right fabrication processes for each component while shrinking the interposer and package size, leading to significant improvements in performance, efficiency, and cost."

"TSMC and Broadcom have collaborated closely over the past several years to bring together TSMC's most advanced logic processes and 3D chip stacking technologies with Broadcom's design expertise," stated Dr. Kevin Zhang, Senior Vice President of Business Development & Global Sales and Deputy Co-COO, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

This month, the company expanded its multi-year partnership with Telia Company to advance Telia's modernization and transformation of telecom and cloud infrastructure using VMware's product portfolio.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares AVL and Columbia Semiconductor and Technology ETF SEMI.

Price Action: AVGO shares are up 0.47% at $171.37 at the last check on Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock