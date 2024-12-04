Nancy Pelosi Stands With Biden On Hunter Pardon: 'I Support The President'

On Wednesday, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) publicly backed President Joe Biden’s controversial decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden.

What Happened: Pelosi expressed her support for the presidential pardon, stating, “I support the president.” When asked if she specifically backed the pardon, Pelosi said, “The pardon, yes,” reported The Hill.

This endorsement is in stark contrast to the reactions of several Democrats on Capitol Hill and beyond, who have openly criticized Biden’s move. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) stated that the pardon “was wrong,” and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) argued it puts “personal interest ahead of duty.”

Biden announced a “full and unconditional pardon” for his son on Sunday night, causing a stir in Washington. This move marked a significant shift from the White House’s previous stance, which had consistently denied any intention to pardon Hunter Biden or commute his sentence.

Pelosi’s support is particularly noteworthy given the circumstances surrounding Biden’s decision to drop his reelection bid earlier this year. Pelosi was reportedly among the Democrats urging Biden to step down from the presidential race.

Why It Matters: The pardon, announced on Sunday, was justified by Biden as a response to the selective and unjust prosecution of his son. The President argued that his son was treated differently than others who had committed similar offenses.

Historically, Biden is not the first president to pardon a family member involved in legal or political controversy. Former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump also pardoned family members.

Following Biden’s pardon of his son, speculation has intensified about potential pardons by President-elect Trump, with traders assigning an 85% chance of a pardon for the January 6th rioters in the first 100 days.

