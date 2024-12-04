Pet Supplies Retailer Chewy's Q3 Performance Builds On Q2 Momentum, Raises Annual Outlook

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 4, 2024 9:42 AM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Chewy reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.20, surpassing estimates of $0.08, with sales hitting $2.88 billion, slightly below expectations.
  • Autoship customer sales rose 8.7% to $2.30 billion, while net sales per active customer increased 4.2% to $567.

On Wednesday, Chewy Inc. CHWY reported a third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.20, up 33.3% year-over-year, compared to the consensus of $0.08.

The retailer of pet supplies reported sales of $2.88 billion, compared to the consensus of $2.90 billion and the management guidance of $2.84 billion—$2.86 billion.

Autoship customer sales reached $2.30 billion, up 8.7%. Autoship customers are customers in a given fiscal quarter for whom an order has shipped through the Autoship subscription program during the preceding 364-day period.

Also Read: Roaring Kitty Ditched Chewy, Analyst Says You Should Adopt The Stock With ‘Path To Pawsitive Growth'

Net Sales Per Active Customer increased by 4.2% to $567.

"Our third quarter results continued to build on the positive momentum we observed in Q2," said Sumit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Chewy. "We delivered topline growth exceeding the high-end of our net sales guidance range, a sequential increase in active customers, continued adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and robust free cash flow generation," Singh added.

Guidance: For fiscal year 2024, the company expects sales of $11.79 billion—$11.81 billion, up around 6% year over year, compared to prior guidance of $11.6 billion—$11.8 billion and the consensus of $11.878 billion.

The company raised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 4.6% – 4.8% compared to prior guidance of 4.5%-4.7%.

Chewy expects fourth quarter 2024 sales of $3.18 billion-$3.20 billion compared to the consensus of $3.174 billion.

Price Action: CHWY stock is down 9.64% at $30.38 at last check on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsGuidanceRetail SalesTop StoriesMoversTrading IdeasGeneralBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved