Tesla Car Crash In New York Claims 2 Lives, Cause Unclear: Report

Two people were killed in a fiery Tesla crash in Pelham Manor, New York, on Tuesday, as per reports.

What Happened: The two people who died are from New Rochelle, CBS News New York reported, citing sources.

The Tesla sedan came speeding down Pelhamdale Avenue on Tuesday morning around 9:15 a.m. and smashed into a rock outcropping near the entrance to the New York Athletic Club Travers Island facility, the report said. The vehicle subsequently caught fire.

The cause of the crash is unclear, the report added.

Why It Matters: Electric vehicles pose a risk in case of accidents owing to their lithium-ion batteries. According to the City of New York Fire Department, there were 268 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in 2023 alone.

The fire department did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for a comment on the cause behind the crash on Tuesday.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock