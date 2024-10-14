Tesla Crash Kills 4 After EV Erupts In Flames

Four people have died in a car crash involving a Tesla Inc TSLA vehicle that caught fire.

What Happened: According to an AP News report, police authorities in France said a Tesla vehicle hit a road sign and caught fire over the weekend, killing the driver and the three passengers in the car.

Local police spokesman Eric Hoarau reportedly said Monday that the exact circumstances of the crash remained unknown and that an investigation into the matter was ongoing.

“Everything suggests (the vehicle) came off the road,” Hoarau told reporters.

The police spokesman noted that there were no witnesses, which makes the investigation more complicated. Hoarau also reportedly said the four people found inside the vehicle were burnt so badly, they could not be identified.

From Earlier This Year: Tesla Vehicle Goes Up In Flames At Charging Station: ‘These Are Not Easy Fires To Put Out,’ First Responder Says

Battery fires can burn up to 1,000 degrees hotter than gas or diesel engine fires. The battery chemistry used in electric vehicles can cause a phenomenon known as thermal runaway, in which the battery cells begin self-heating and consume more oxygen, causing the flames to reignite repeatedly.

Despite the risks associated with thermal runaway, EVs are actually less prone to fires compared to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, there are about 25 fires per year for every 100,000 electric vehicles. In contrast, there are more than 1,500 fires per year for every 100,000 ICE vehicles.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares closed Monday up 0.62% at $219.16, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.